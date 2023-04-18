CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A mobile science lab that travels throughout the country teaching kids about STEM through interactive means, like virtual reality, is coming to the area.

The Curiosity Cube that is coming to Bellefonte is a 22×10 foot retrofitted shipping container where students can partake in VR, digital microscopes and other tools to learn more about science.

In 2022, the Curiosity Cube made its way to Centre County. Students from elementary schools in Pleasant Gap and Bellefonte got the chance to see what it was about.

The goal of the cube is to help low-income students at Title 1 school programs. Over 50% of kids in those schools do not get the chance to have interactive experiences, according to the Education Commission of the States, an organization that partners with state policymakers to help make education more accessible to all students.

From April 18 to 25, the cube will be visiting Bellefonte, Penns Valley Intermediate, Bald Eagle Area and Mount Nittany Middle schools. The only time the cube will be open to the public is when it will be at the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center in State College on Saturday, April 22.

MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, created the Curiosity Cube. They also have a facility in Bellefonte.

More information about the Curiosity Cube can be found on Merck KGaA’s website.