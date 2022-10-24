ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve, a Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced their home game times and fireworks dates for the 2023 season.

The 2022 season will once again feature 6 p.m. start times for many of the team’s games at Peoples Natural Gas Field with 18 fireworks shows sprinkled in throughout the 25th season of Curve baseball.

The first post-game Fireworks show of the season will take place on Opening Night at PNG Field, Thursday, April 6 when the Curve host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays).

The month of May features three fireworks shows, including back-to-back nights on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 when the Curve host the Hartford Yard Goats.

After three more fireworks show in June, the Curve will host the largest Fireworks show in Central, PA on Tuesday, July 4 when the Curve host the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) on Independence Day.

With 18 home games across August, fans will have six chances to see post-game fireworks shows as the Curve host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), Erie SeaWolves and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) across the season’s final full month.

Click here to see the full 2023 schedule with game times.

Special mid-week day games return to the schedule for the 2023 season with the first Education Day of the season on Wednesday, April 19 when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox at 11:00 a.m. Education days will also take place on Wednesday, May 10 against the Akron RubberDucks at 11:00 a.m. and Wednesday, May 24 against the Hartford Yard Goats at 11:00 a.m.

Once the calendar flips into the heat of summer in July and August, the Curve will host two additional Camp Days with special 12:05 p.m. start times on Wednesday, July 19 against the Reading Fightin Phils and the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, August 9.

The 25th season of Curve Baseball will feature premium giveaways that celebrate the rich history of the team across 69 home games beginning on Thursday, April 6, 2023.