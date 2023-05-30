CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A 10-year-old from Curwensville is carrying on a nationwide tribute in our area.

We first introduced you to Colton Bell last year when he decided to learn Taps to participate in taps across America. The hymn is played by Americans across the nation at 3 p.m. each memorial day.

The time 3 p.m. was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying time off from work for the national holiday. The Moment was first proclaimed in May 2000 for Memorial Day that year and was put into law by the United States Congress in December 2000. This is Colton’s second year playing to honor our fallen heroes.