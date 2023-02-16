CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents from Curwensville Borough are being asked to provide input to the borough comprehensive plan.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Curwensville Area High School. The meeting is open to the public and will be an opportunity for community engagement in updates to the borough.

The comprehensive plan is an ordered process that determines community goals and aspirations in terms of community development.

For Curwensville Borough this comprehensive plan will include community engagement, developing action strategies, implementation and updates to the borough’s zoning ordinance, and more.

Those who can’t make it in person will be able to access the survey online. Responses are due by Friday, March 31.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The survey can be accessed online here. You can also go to the borough’s business office which is located at 900 Susquehanna Ave. Curwensville, Pa. 16833.