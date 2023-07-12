CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville’s signature summer festival featuring local food and live entertainment will run from July 12-15 in the Irvin Park area this year.

The celebration will begin Wednesday evening, when attendees can begin submitting photos for the beautiful baby and pet contest at the Curwensville Days booth from 5-9 p.m.

Voting for the contest will take place at the fair on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14. Winners will be announced at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Several musical acts from the area will also be performing throughout the festival, and a schedule of acts can be found here.

But if you’re looking to participate in the entertainment yourself, you can sign up for Friday night’s fiddlers contest beginning at 5:30 p.m. The competition will start at 6 p.m., according to the festival’s Facebook page.

Saturday will feature a car show and 5K and 10K run/walk. Free registration for both the car show and run/walk will begin at 9 a.m., and car show winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

The fifth annual Blueberry Festival and Curwinsville community farmers market will also make an appearance on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Blue Kow parking lot located at 987 Susquehanna Ave.

Alongside fresh blueberries and local produce, craft vendors and artisans will also be in attendance, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Attendees can also attend the Rescue Hose & Ladder Company’s Saturday evening parade beginning at 6:30. More info about the parade can be found on RH&L’s website.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

More information can be found on Curwensville Day’s Facebook page, and you can contact event organizers at curwensvilledays@gmail.com.