CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The West Branch Susquehanna River is fully stocked with trout thanks to the Squirrel Tails for Trout organization and the Curwensville High School fly tying club.

Squirrel Tails for Trout is an organization that was created by Pat Domico so that many visitors and community members have the opportunity to enjoy fishing in the West Branch Susquehanna River-that travels through Clearfield County. It was founded in September of 2005.

Students gathered at the Curwensville VFW and took buckets of fish and released them into the river. Domico says without support from the community this couldn’t be done.

“We stock these big trout for everybody,” Domico said. “My program is for the people because it’s by the people. If they wouldn’t be giving us some money, we wouldn’t do it.”

Domico says he is glad to see the amount of people that care for the community as well as the waterways.

“I’m fortunate to be blessed to have people like this that care about our communities. The future really looks bright,” Domico said.

Students that participated got the opportunity to handle the fish and put them into their new habitat. Fishermen and community members filled the area waiting to see and try to catch the fish.

“The turnout for this event is great. I just enjoy seeing everyone come out and being 83 years old the students help carry those heavy fish but they are taking time to help this river thrive,” Domico said.