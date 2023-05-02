CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Summer is around the corner and many are ready to jump into boats and kayaks for the season. However, one organization is reminding everyone to be safe.

In Curwensville, the lake authority is making sure everyone is safe while on the water with a life jacket loaner program. This program will provide free life jackets that will fit everyone from infants to 4x.

“A lot of times we have life jackets that we hand out, but they don’t fit correctly,” Bill Royer, park manager at Curwensville Lake said. “With this program, we can get them for free. It’s a loner-based program. You use it for the day and when you’re done, you give it back.”

The life jackets are arriving in May and anyone who enters the park can ask for one.