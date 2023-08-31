CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curwensville Lake is preparing for Labor Day Weekend activities as well as much-needed park updates.

On Sunday, September 3 the Curwensville Lake along with Visit Clearfield County are hosting a Labor Day celebration. Starting at noon there will be three live bands throughout the day as well as cornhole tournaments, kayak races, tug of war competitions, sandcastle competitions for kids, a balloon toss for kids and to end it all, a fireworks show.

All the competition winners will receive prizes such as free camping passes and kayak rental passes. For lake employees, this is a chance to see more people visit the lake and park.

“You know, we’re busy on the holiday weekends, but a lot of time it’s like a ghost town,” Park Manager Bill Royer said. “You have a few people that stay in the main campground, but they don’t really go out and tour the lake or use the trails or use the waterways or fish or anything. So just to see the people here enjoying the lake and the surroundings is what I’m looking forward to.

For the all-day activities, there is only one admission of $3. Something Royer says you can’t beat.

On top of Labor Day activities, the Curwensville Lake board is also considering adding more permanent camping sites. Permanent camping sites give campers a spot to leave belongings all year and nobody else can camp in the spot. Royer says the board wants to keep spots open for people to book on weekends and holidays

“Our board members have talked about it and we’ve discussed it and we have added a few extra ones,” Royer said. “They just don’t want it to be a season-long campsite-only type of place.”

The lake is also adding an activity field that will feature volleyball courts, pavilions, cornhole boards, horseshoe pits and more.

“If you’re between the ages of 10 and 20 and you don’t fish, you don’t boat, you’re camping with your family, you really didn’t have a lot to do. So we’re putting in an activity field,” Royer said.

The lake plans to add even more to the field when money becomes available.