CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hunters will soon be able to hunt more land at Curwensville Lake.

At a recent Curwensville Lake Authority meeting there was discussion about creating a map that gives locations where hunting can be done on lake grounds. Currently, hunting is allowed on part of the lake, however, this would expand the range of ground. The plan is being done with the help of the PA Game Commission.

Previous incidents where hunters were hunting in areas that weren’t allowed are what sparked the conversation about expanding ground. With more and more hunters coming and asking questions about where they could and could not hunt, lake officials were forced to also ask questions.

“The big issue was we have a lot of the public that would like to hunt here, but they’re unsure where they’re allowed to hunt,” Park Manager Bill Royer said. “We’re going to sit down and talk about where would be the best place to allow hunting, where we definitely should not allow hunting based on buildings and different things that we have around the lake that we would not want to be harmed, destroyed by rifle fire or hunting activity.”

Royer says they will be working for the next few months and that the plan won’t only provide a map but new safety signs. Previously, signs were put up but Royer doesn’t know when and many are destroyed and/or unrecognizable.

“We’re unsure who regulates or initiates that process. So that’s one of the reasons we reached out to the Game Commission, and that was one of our leading questions – what are the safety zones?” Royer said.

Royer is hoping a plan can be done soon so hunters are informed for the upcoming season.