CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is facing charges after police said he called 911 claiming he was hit by a baseball bat after walking into his ex’s house at 3 a.m.

Christopher Chelgren, 38, is facing burglary, trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after he called police around 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 18, telling dispatch he was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

According to the criminal complaint filed by State Police, they arrived at the scene where Chelgren’s ex told police he texted her numerous times and then showed up at her house only to leave and come back at 3 a.m., letting himself in through the front door.

According to the ex and another person in the house, Chelgren went up to the ex’s bedroom. As she tried to push him out and make him leave, Chelgren went into the bedroom, the complaint reads.

Chelgren allegedly attacked the second person in the bedroom with a beer bottle to their face. Chelgren eventually left the bedroom and called 911 at that time.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Police noted that Chelgren had a bump on his head while the person he allegedly attacked had injuries to their teeth and face. According to the complaint, police said the bed frame in the bedroom had been broken, but they were unable to find a baseball bat anywhere.

Chelgren was taken into custody and arraigned. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $25,000.