CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curewnsville man is facing charges after he was accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing thousands from an ATM machine.

Shad Bloom, 34, was arrested by state police after an investigation found he planned the burglary with another man, according to court documents.

Shad Bloom, 34, of Curwensville. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

On Friday, April 14, troopers were sent to the Full On Convenience store along Filbert Street in Curwensville at 6:13 a.m. Employees told troopers someone forcefully broke into an ATM machine that was filled the day prior and stole $18,000.

The employees named a man they claimed saw the ATM machine being filled and knew the store security cameras were disabled. According to the criminal complaint, state police learned that Bloom had been in contact with the man and had recent Google searches on his phone about burglary activity.

Troopers later found and arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. When questioned about the burglary, the man said he and Bloom plotted to steal the money.

According to the criminal complaint, Bloom broke into the store and used tools to break into the ATM machine. The man said Bloom gave him $945 for being a lookout and providing transportation to and from the scene.

Bloom was arraigned on April 14 and placed in the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $200,000 bail. He’s charged with one felony count of burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief.

Charges against the man are unknown at this time.