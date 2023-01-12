CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Curwensville Municipal Authority in Clearfield County received $2,498,800 through a non-repayment grant toward the replacement of its outdated sanitary sewer infrastructure.
Langerholc announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that the Clearfield County authority was receiving the award.
The projects received the necessary funding through low-interest loans and non-repayment grants, which come from a combination of state funds approved by voters, federal grants to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.
The funding is provided for sewer, stormwater and water projects.
“Ensuring our communities continue to have clean and accessible water infrastructure is essential,” Langerholc said. “Today’s funding announcement will dramatically improve the health and reliability of our water infrastructure facilities, and I am thankful to PENNVEST for recognizing the importance of these two projects.”