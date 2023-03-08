CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curwensville Area High School could soon see a greenhouse on school grounds that would help students with skills and their future.

The special education department was awarded a Transitions Discovery Grant. The department is teaming up with the National Honor Society on Project Greenhouse. This Project Greenhouse will use funds from the grant and community donations to build a greenhouse on school grounds.

This greenhouse will then be used by the school to create onsite work experience and real-world opportunities for students with special needs.

“With a greenhouse, we would like to teach small business skills, communication skills have students work with other students that they might not get the opportunity to work with,” 11th and 12th-grade learning support teacher Sharon Labored said. “They would get to partner up and we actually want to sell plants to the community at some point.”

On Wednesday, March 8, they held a Seed of Success event to boost fundraising attempts for the greenhouse to be built.

Students, family, and the community got the chance to come in eat dinner and plant various types of seeds that they got to take home with them.

When talking to students and others at the event they say this greenhouse can provide a safe place for students to have a little fun.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The program will also help to foster their independence. Students will also work collaboratively with members of the National Honor Society.