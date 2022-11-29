CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a recent school board meeting, it was approved for Curwensville Area School District to partner with Kips Bus Service and CDL Testing.
This comes as the school district is trying to fill positions for substitute bus drivers. This new partnership will allow those interested to get their certification through Kips while Curwensville Area School District will help to pay the costs of the training.
“It’s important that we did this because there is a bus driver shortage and we really need to work towards getting more drivers. I mean we would do anything to help them, they’ve done a lot for us in the past so we want to help each other,” Alyssa Bloom Officer Manager of Kip’s Bus Service and CDL Training said.
Latest Posts
- Biden, Congress race to avert economy-shaking railroad strike
- UPMC Altoona unveils statue dedicated to nurses compassion
- Driver charged after crash landing on garage roof in Tyrone
- Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-Thon raises $31 thousand in second year
- Qatari official says between 400 and 500 migrant workers died in World Cup projects
Fulfilling emergency bus drivers’ positions will help avoid the school district from having to cancel events, trips, and regular bus routes.