CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a recent school board meeting, it was approved for Curwensville Area School District to partner with Kips Bus Service and CDL Testing.

This comes as the school district is trying to fill positions for substitute bus drivers. This new partnership will allow those interested to get their certification through Kips while Curwensville Area School District will help to pay the costs of the training.

“It’s important that we did this because there is a bus driver shortage and we really need to work towards getting more drivers. I mean we would do anything to help them, they’ve done a lot for us in the past so we want to help each other,” Alyssa Bloom Officer Manager of Kip’s Bus Service and CDL Training said.

Fulfilling emergency bus drivers’ positions will help avoid the school district from having to cancel events, trips, and regular bus routes.