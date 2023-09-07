CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curwensville High School is getting set to host its second annual Suicide Prevention 5K Color Run/Walk.

On Saturday, September 9, starting at 9 a.m. the Curwensville High School will be raising funds to battle mental health issues inside the classroom.

“I think it gives the community a good input on what we do in the school, we focus on mental health,” Secretary Savannah Carfley said. “I feel we focus better on mental health than almost any school district around. You can’t play a sport if you’re struggling in class. I think that bringing the community into the school and really giving them a taste of that is really important.”

On the day of the event, registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Fairman Center. Walkers will begin at 10 a.m. Runners will begin at 10:15 a.m. The price is $25 for pre-registration and $30 on the day of the event. The registration form is available on the school district’s Facebook page or interested participants can email athomas@curwensville.org.

All color-run registration forms can be returned to the high school office or emailed to athomas@curwensville.org.

Awards will also be given out to males and females in various age groups. The age groups are as follows:

12 and under

13-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60 and over

Walkers, first place only

That registration fee includes color powder, color glasses, a bandana and a tee-shirt with the motto “Life is tough but so are you”.

“This is something in the community that I think we do that is unique because all the money that we fundraise goes back into the student body to have guest speakers put on Curwensville’s mental health fair,” Student Council President Trenton Guiher said. “All the money we get comes back to the student body, which is kind of cool.”