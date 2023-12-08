CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville teen is bringing the Grinch to life this holiday season in the name of charity.

Avah Dixon, 13, welcomes the holiday season by dressing up as the Grinch, but instead of stealing Christmas she is focused on giving it.

Last year Dixon started playing the Grinch as a “side hustle” to earn some extra money for Christmas gifts. The side hustle then turned into a way to raise funds for charity to help others in the community.

This year Dixon is shopping for local seniors through MRAA as well as supporting a family through the VFW. Any left over funding will go towards tags from the Angel Trees at Walmart.

“I do it because it puts smiles on kids faces. And originally it was because I needed to earn some money for the Christmas season. But now it’s more of a hobby,” Dixon said. “The goal of this is to make them smile and make them believe more in the Grinch and Christmas season.”

During the holiday season, Dixon can be seen throughout the community at local events and shops. Recently, the Grinch made stops at Not Your Typical Tacos in DuBois, the Reynoldsville Rollerdome and Big Run Recreation.

Dixon also does personal visits to homes in the area to spend time with other Grinch fans and deliver sweet treats to kids.

For more details on Dixon’s story and ways to donate, visit her Facebook page.