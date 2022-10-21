CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Volunteers In Medicine is the only free health clinic in Centre County, providing services at no cost to community members.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CVIM is highlighting its year-round breast health program, ensuring residents receive up-to-date screenings.

“The breast health program provides free mammograms, vouchers, biopsies and other related testing for breast cancer,” Coordinator Darion Shawley said.

Breast cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer in women, affecting one in every eight women in the United States.

In 2020, CVIM adopted a breast health program from the Centre County Breast Care Coalition — providing critical testing at no cost.

“Early detection testing is such a crucial part of breast cancer,” Shawley said. “We believe that nobody should go without this crucial testing and that’s why we continue this program.”

If you qualify for CVIM’s program, your services will be entirely free, eliminating a cost barrier for many patients.

“In the past physical year, we were able to provide over $10,000 worth of services through the voucher program,” Shawley said.

Residents who are interested in taking part in the program can call CVIM for a phone call screening to determine their eligibility.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We do want the community to know that this program is here for them and we want to encourage them to not be burdened by a bill,” Shawley said. “Not too many people know this program is here, so my number one thing right now is to make sure that word gets out that this program is here.”