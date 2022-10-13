CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County’s only free medical clinic is receiving new funding to expand its services.

The Centre County board of commissioners recently approved a $3,000,000 redevelopment assistance capital program grant for Centre Volunteers In Medicine.

The money will go toward the nonprofit’s new building, which will almost double CVIM’s space.

“The grant funding and the capital campaign is for our facilities so that we have a long-term permanent home,” Executive Director Cheryl White said. “We are still going to need operating funds on an annual basis to provide free medical care.”

CVIM expects the new building to be completed sometime next spring.