BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The officers of the Blair DUI task force plan to make their presence more known on the roadways in more way than one.

To ensure safety on the roadways the task force will begin actively rotating between check points, roving patrols and mobile awareness.

The task force also reminds the community to avoid drunk driving altogether by following the tips provided below.

Tips to avoid driving under the influence

Before drinking, designate a sober driver

If you’re impaired use a taxi, uber, or call a sober friend or family member to get home

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911

If you know someone is attempting to drive impaired, take their keys or make other arrangements to get them home

Remember, friends don’t let friends drive while impaired

In 2021 in Pa. there were 9,220 alcohol related crashes and 44,531 DUI arrests. The DUI task force reminds the community to drive sober or get pulled over.