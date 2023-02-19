DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — An altercation and shooting happened at a bar in DuBois, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

Details about the accident are limited, but according to the release from Sayers’s office, there was an altercation and shooting at Invictus. WTAJ is still gathering information as to when the accident took place.

Invictus is a recreational facility and bar that offers a variety of attractions such as axe throwing and VR arcade games.

Sayers announced that there will be a press conference on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. He’ll be joined by DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark, Sheriff Michael Churner and Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly.

WTAJ has reached out to the DuBois City Police Department for more information about the situation.