CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An escape is being reported from the Clearfield County Jail Tuesday afternoon and authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout.

Craig Hauke-Miller, 36.

According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, inmate Craig Hauke-Miller was imprisoned at the county jail for charges of attempted robbery, receiving stolen property and theft.

According to court documents, he was scheduled for sentencing in the robbery case later in July.

County commissioners said 36-year-old Hauke-Miller escaped at 1 p.m. He’s described as 5’6″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes and of a small build. He has a tattoo on his right bicep and he may be wearing orange crocs, a brown top and pants, or a white shirt and white shorts.

Clearfield Regional police are investigating the escape with assistance from state police. Anyone who sees Hauke-Miller or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

