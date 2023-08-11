CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested Friday after nearly $2,000 worth of drugs, cash and a stolen gun were found by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the Cambria County Drug Task Force.

Nathan Gibbons, 35, is facing multiple felony charges after agents and task force officers executed a search warrant on the 1300 block of Tennesee Avenue in Johnstown.

According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, suspected crack cocaine was seized during the search along with approximately $1,950.00 of suspected Fentanyl, cash and a firearm which was believed to be stolen.

Nathan Gibbons, 35, of Johnstown. Image provided by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and departments coordinated the investigation and search including the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Johnstown Police Department.

“Detailed investigations continue in our area. We thank our community members who are stepping up to provide valuable information to law enforcement,” Neugebauer said. “We will continue to do everything that we can to bring those who move drugs within our neighborhoods to justice.”

Gibbons was arraigned Friday afternoon and taken to the Cambria County Prison where he failed to post 10% of his $200,000 cash bail.

He’s charged with felony possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, delivery of crack cocaine, criminal use of a communication facility, person not to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.