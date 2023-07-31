CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple people have been arrested in Cambria County due to an ongoing drug investigation, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

The arrests are the result of cooperative efforts between the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Cambria County Drug Task Force, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, and many local Police Departments operating in Cambria County.

The following individuals have been arrested and are being charged:

Matthew Stanick:

Stanick is 36 years old and from Northern Cambria. He is facing charges of delivering fentanyl, the criminal use of a communication facility and possessing fentanyl. He is currently lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for

August 15.

Aaliyah Louchart:

Louchart is 20 years old and is from Nanty Glo. She is facing charges of conspiring to deliver Adderall, delivering Adderall and possessing Adderall. She is currently lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 7.

Kenneth Byrne:

Byrne is 61 years old and is from Ebensburg. He is facing charges of delivering methamphetamine, criminal use of a communication facility and possessing methamphetamine. He is currently lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond. His charges have been waived to the Court of Common Pleas.

Dakota Pearce:

Pearce is 25 years old and is from Indiana County, Pa. She is facing charges of delivering cocaine, criminal use of a communication facility and possessing cocaine. She is currently lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 15.

Candice Julian:

Julian is 45 years old and was in the Blair County Prison on unrelated charges. She is facing charges of delivering fentanyl, criminal use of a communication facility and possessing fentanyl. She is now lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond. A preliminary hearing is set for August 1.

Robert Hayes:

Hayes is 44 years old and is from Nanty Glo. He is facing charges for conspiracy to deliver Adderall, delivering Adderall, criminal use of a communication facility and possessing Adderall. He is in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond. A preliminary hearing is set for August 7.

According to the press releases, all of them were taken into custody are the result of in-depth and ongoing drug investigations. Additional arrests are anticipated.

“The ongoing efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement continue to produce arrests and remove drugs and drug dealers from our community. Anyone with information regarding any drug activity is asked to reach out to law enforcement,” Neugebauer said.