BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – District Attorney Pete Weeks is providing clarity to the community after concerns were raised regarding the use of Operation Our Town funds distributed through the DA’s office.

The NAACP has been conducting its own investigation into the funds. After submitting right-to-know-requests, NAACP President Andrae Holsey says he learned the money was going into a bank account listed as County of Blair, Office of DA, but the county controller initially said he had no records of it.

Now, DA Weeks is defending the legitimacy of the account. He says the funds are used to support public safety in three different ways: prevention, treatment and a yearly law enforcement grant with a fixed amount set aside for special operations.

“So if a police department or departments want to do an operation or needs to do an operation that their budget can’t cover, they can submit a request,” Weeks explained.

Weeks says the request is vetted, and if approved, police are reimbursed from this account after the special operation is complete.

“So if there’s $5 in from Operation Our Town, then there’s $5 out to all the police departments who had officers who worked the overtime detail. There’s not any money retained in that account besides the money that has lived there to keep the account active,” Weeks said.

According to Weeks, the only reason the account exists with the DA, is to separate Operation Our Town from law enforcement.

“That makes sure that no one from Operation Our Town is aware of who is being investigated, what officer is working on it. So that way there can’t be an allegation that Operation Our Town is directing or influencing who is getting investigated,” Weeks said.

But after questions were recently raised, Weeks dug into the background of the account, which was created by former district attorney Richard Consiglio back in 2007.

“It was originally created with the county EIN number,” Weeks said.

This means at one point, the account was using the same federal tax numner assigned to all county bank accounts.

“But in 2015, that changed and the district attorney was assigned its own EIN number,” Weeks said.

Yet that change has led to new questions and public scrutiny.

“I don’t know why the EIN number changed. The account was created before I was hired as assistant district attorney,” Weeks said.

Still, Weeks is defending how the account is set up.

“There’s no requirement that I’m aware of that would require it to be in the general fund. None of these expenses are reimbursing the district attorney’s office,” Weeks said.

Regardless, Weeks adds that he’s willing to reconsider how the money is handled moving forward.

“I would be open to that. It doesn’t matter to me how the account works, as long as it serves the function it serves,” Weeks added.

As a result of the NAACP’s investigation and WTAJ’s report, Weeks says he met with the county treasurer and controller to do something about easing the community’s concerns.

“We have met with the district attorney, at his request, and reviewed their processes. I don’t see any inappropriate whatsoever,” County Controller A.C. Stickel said.

Stickel says he’ll audit the account, most likely after the first of the year, and he hopes the audit will provide transparency.

“I certainly agree that any public money ought to be reviewed by somebody and I’m glad to do it,” Stickel said.

DA Weeks credits President Holsey for the action being taken to address concerns, to which Mr. Holsey says he’s happy the NAACP could spark change.

“But it’s still a long haul,” Holsey said. “The focus of this investigation is not Operation Our Town itself. I could care less what a private organization does about it’s private mission, as long as it has some positive impact. And Operation Our Town has, but that doesn’t mean public officials can skirt the law and cut corners on constitutional rights just because they have a mission of a nonprofit to put as a front runner.”

President Holsey says they’ve already issued a memorandum demanding the account be brought into the general fund, and are currently in the process of drafting a complaint to the Supreme Court Judicial Conduct Review Board to get an official determination on their investigation.