ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who is accused of killing his neighbor and living with the corpse for three days could face the death penalty.

Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks said his office will be seeking the death penalty against 51-year-old Raymond Oechsle Jr. in the homicide case during a formal arraignment Tuesday morning. Weeks along with First Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith presented Oechsle and the court with a notice that the commonwealth will ask a jury to sentence Oechsle to death if the jury returns a guilty verdict for first-degree murder.

The DA’s Office noted they believe Oechsle committed the murder by means of torture and stated he has a significant history of felony convictions involving the use or threat of violence to others.

“Seeking the death penalty never is and never should be an easy decision. And it is not one that I arrived at lightly in this matter,” Weeks said. “However, my responsibility as a prosecutor is to protect the community using every legal tool supplied by the lawmakers who were chosen and elected by the people of this Commonwealth.

The nature of this alleged homicide along with Mr. Oechsle’s history of violent convictions satisfies the standard to seek death as set forth under the law. This is not a duty I will avoid or a decision that I will remove from the hands of a Blair County jury.”

Raymond Oechsle Jr. – Blair County Prison

Oechsle was arrested on April 26 after Altoona police discovered the body of Christopher Helsel, 42, inside Oechsle’s apartment, according to a criminal complaint. Police were first called to the apartment building along 8th Avenue for a welfare check on Helsel after it was reported he didn’t show up for work for a few days.

Officers were initially unable to locate Helsel due to it being a secured building. However, police were later called back to the building for a reported burglary involving Oechsle.

While attempting to make contact with Oechsle, police noticed damage to his apartment door which appeared like someone tried breaking in. This is when officers enter Oechsle’s apartment and found Helsel’s body along with blood everywhere in the living room and kitchen, according to the complaint.

Police eventually found Oechsle who allegedly told officers he stabbed Helsel to death three days prior. Oechsle claimed he became locked out of his apartment around 4 a.m. on April 23 and killed Helsel during an argument, according to the complaint.

The DA’s Office said Helsel suffered over 98 stab wounds to his head, face, chest, torso, and back. Oechsle had previously been convicted in federal court of assault with the intent to commit murder for stabbing another person 22 times.