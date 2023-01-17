CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man will see decades behind bars after he was convicted of child rape and also intimidating a witness, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jackson Baker was sentenced to serve 20 to 40 years in prison by Judge Pamela Ruest on Tuesday, DA Bernie Cantorna said. Baker will also be put on probation for three years following his release from prison.

Baker was arrested by State College police in 2019 after he was seen by a witness forcing a one-year-old toddler to perform sexual acts on him, according to the charges filed. Police were also made aware of a comment from another person saying that Baker was a pedophile.

Deputy District Attorney Megan McGoron and Assistant District Attorney Crystal Hundt prosecuted the case. McGoron applauded the jurors, police and the witness in the case, saying that the sentencing can be an example for victims of sexual abuse.

“We are grateful to the jurors for their deliberation and verdict, and the State College Police department for a thorough investigation,” McGoron said. “We would not have been able to prosecute this case if it were not for the bravery of the witnesses who came forward to disclose the abuse. We hope that this sentence aids in the healing of those that were affected and lets others know that there is help for them when they are ready to come forward and disclose.”

A jury found Baker guilty in their September verdict.