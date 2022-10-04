CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One of the teens in the alleged Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced to see time in state prison, according to Cambria County officials.

Logan J. Pringle

Logan J. Pringle, 17, was sentenced on Monday to serve three to six years behind bars, which will be followed by 10-years probation, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Near the end of August, Pringle pleaded no-contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, trespass and also terroristic threats charges.

Pringle, along with 17-year-old Preston Hinebaugh caused a security breach at the school in Dec. 2021 when Hinebaugh allowed Pringle inside. Pringle was already forbidden to be on school grounds by a court order for a previous threat he had made, police said.

An investigation by police discovered that the duo was “in the planning phases of a school shooting,” Upper Yoder Township Police Chief Donald Hess said. At Hinebaugh’s residence, police found five guns, with four of them being untraceable.

In later December, Hinebaugh was released from prison for having his bond posted. Hinebaugh also had to meet numerous conditions then, including being placed on house arrest.

Hinebaugh’s father was also charged with allegedly tampering with evidence when police learned that a gun he showed them during a search warrant was not an untraceable one that was from Hinebaugh’s room.