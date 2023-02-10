SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is locked up after a traffic stop turned up numerous amounts of drugs, according to the Somerset County District Attorney.

Richard Gindlesperger, 45, of Somerset, was pulled over in Jefferson Township sometime overnight from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, by DA detectives, the county Drug Task Force and also Conemaugh Township police, a press release from the DA’s Office reads.

When officers searched Gindlesperger’s vehicle they found about 194 suspected illegal pills, two bags of crystal methamphetamine, a bag of cocaine, three bricks of heroin stamp bags along with numerous paraphernalia that are used for distribution.

“My office is dedicated to aggressive arrests and prosecution of those who choose to deal drugs in our County,” DA Molly Metzgar said.

Gindlesperger faces numerous felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, along with a misdemeanor charge of DUI, according to online court documents.

Gindlesperger is lodged in Somerset County Jail.