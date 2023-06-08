BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Need a new license plate? State Representative Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton) is hosting a free replacement event this June.

In a partnership with Pennsylvania State Police and Bedford Borough Police, those who need a new license plate, because there’s have become difficult to read, can.

The free event will take place on Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Rep. Topper’s office, which is located at 133 South Richard Street. Drivers should enter the parking lot through the South Richard Street entrance and exit onto Central Way.

“This event will make replacing a license plate as quick and easy as possible for drivers,” Topper said. “It will give residents the option to get new, legible license plates replaced without even having to get out of their cars.”

Officers will be checking the plates to determine if the need for a replacement is necessary. A registration plate is deemed illegible when one ore more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet away or if the plate shows signs of blistering peeling discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

Those interested must bring their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card with them.

The replacement event is only for standard or personalized plates, speciality plates for veterans, PA zoos, colleges alumni and others cannot be completed at the event.