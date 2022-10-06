BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to dance like it’s the 80s again, all while raising money for a good cause at the upcoming Decades Club dance party/raffle event in Blair County.

At the Blair County Convention Center on Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Decades Club event will have music from the 1960s to now, as well as food from different cultures, a chance to win over $4.5k in cash prizes at a reverse raffle, games and more. Folks will get the chance to enjoy Mexican, German/Polish, Italian dishes and more.

Proceeds from the Decades Club will go towards Home Nursing Agency’s Healing Patch program which helps children, and their families cope with the death of a loved one.

Tickets cost $100 and will include just one chance for the cash prizes, as well as admission for two for food, drinks and entertainment. Only 250 tickets are being sold for the event and must be purchased online ahead of the event, or by coming into the Home Nursing Agency Foundation office at 20 Sheraton Drive in Altoona from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

If you would like to make a donation to the Healing Patch but can’t attend the event, you can do so online.

More information about the Decades Club can be found on Home Nursing Agency’s website.