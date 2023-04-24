ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Those looking to beat the heat this upcoming summer in Altoona will be able to do so at Prospect Pool once it reopens.

The Altoona City Council heard a presentation on the status of the pool at their Monday evening work session. There, they got a first look at the new website of the pool, which is set to launch mid-week, featuring a countdown clock showing 32 days until the pool opens on Friday, May 26.

“We’re going to be launching a brand-new website where folks can go online, buy their season pass or their daily passes directly online,” Vice Mayor Jesse Ickes said. “Which will in effect make it a lot easier for folks to gain access to the pool. It’ll also provide information at some point for pool rentals that you can fill out registrations directly on there.”

The city has taken over the management of the pool for the upcoming season. They even invested $10,000 in a new chemical dispensing system. As for staffing, several positions will be listed on the website once it launches.

“Anyone that is interested in working for the pool as far as being a lifeguard can reach out to the Blair Regional YMCA, they’re helping us locate or place lifeguards at the pool facility directly,” said Ickes.

A cleanup day for the pool is scheduled for May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and anyone who wants to volunteer is asked to reach out to the Altoona City Manager’s Office.

Ickes says that the council is excited to see a decades-old summertime staple return to the city.

“I think many folks whether they’re adults or young children have memories swimming at the pool and they’re looking forward to the pool being open this summer,” Ickes said.