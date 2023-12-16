EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A daycare center in Cambria County held a ribbon cutting for a new location on Friday.

The second location for the Barrels of Fun Exploration Center celebrated its opening on Dec. 15 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, following beginning operations on Dec. 4. This location can be found on North Center Street in Ebensburg.

Leah Brooks, the owner, said that she wanted to open a second location to meet the growing demand for her business and that her employees’ dedication to the kids in the local community is what sets them apart from other daycares.

“This is my hometown. I absolutely love Ebensburg. I was a teacher for 13 years, and I didn’t think I was doing enough for my community when I knew there was a need for daycares in our town,” Brooks said. “It’s the town I absolutely love, and I love kids, so it seemed like a good fit.”

Barrels of Fun Exploration Center opened its first location on Reddinger Street in Ebensburg in 2022.