(WTAJ) — As Daylight Saving Time ends and we get ready to “fall back,” here’s a look at some facts and myths that you can dream about with your extra hour of sleep on Nov. 5.

That’s right, clocks will roll back by an hour on Sunday. The official time for the change is 2 a.m.

So, why do we change the clocks twice a year?

In March of 1918, Congress passed the Standard Time Act, introducing DST to the United States. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the system for uniformly advancing clocks, so as to extend daylight hours during conventional waking time in the summer months, according to Britannica.

Fact or Myth: You’re less likely to get robbed during DST

Fact! According to a 2015 Brookings Institute study, when DST begins in the Spring, there is a 27% drop in crime because of that extra hour of light gained in the evenings. Phew!

Therefore, we aren’t walking to our cars or to work in the dark, which makes people less of a “target” for crime, unlike in the colder months when we “fall back.” During this period, the sun sets sooner and is often dark before many people leave work.

Who knew DST kept us safe?!

Fact or Myth: DST was created to benefit farmers

Myth! Many people believe that DST was created for the agriculture industry to offer more daylight hours to work in the field, according to the History Channel. The industry was actually deeply opposed to the time switch when it was implemented in 1918.

DST was considered disruptive to the farming industry because farmer’s schedules were dictated by the sun, not the clock. There were complaints surrounding milking cows and tending to crops when the Standard Time Act was implemented. Farmers complained that they had to wait for their cows to get used to the new schedule in order to be able to milk them, and that as soon as they were used to the time it would switch.

In 1919 there was a fight to repeal the Standard Time Act, however, Congress turned this down in the interest of Urban cities such as recreational businesses and retail outlets.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Fact or Myth: Only two states don’t follow DST

Another fact! Two states, Hawaii and Arizona, don’t observe daylight savings time.

Arizona opted out of DST in 1967 due to the lack of wanting an extra hour during the hottest months of the year in the state. The only parts of Arizona that do observe DST are those within the Navajo Nation.

Hawaii doesn’t follow DST because of its location near the equator. This means that Hawaii receives an equal amount of sunlight, even if they did move the clocks back. Along with Arizona, the state opted out of DST in 1967.

There are talks of other states moving to make DST an all-year-round thing, however, these bills are waiting on Federal approval.