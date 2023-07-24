CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg could soon see more upgrades to buildings throughout town after a tour with local, state, and federal legislatures.

The tour is aimed to help the town of Phillipsburg thrive and to see the progress that has been made first-hand. One of the people on the tour was The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs Rick Vilello.

Walking through town Vilello got a chance to see what the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, state, and federal legislatures are doing to help the town thrive.

“It’s exceeding my expectations,” Viello said. “I see lots of potential.”

The visit to the town is a way for the DCED to see the progress Philipsburg has made with renovations to buildings, adding businesses, and more.

“DCED can get a better idea of some of the things that are happening in Philipsburg,” President of the Revitalization Corporation Erik Rusnak said. “He can also see some of the challenges that we face and some of the plans that we have to move the town forward.”

Vilello got to see some of the historic landmarks and many other businesses, including the Rowland Theater, The Dead Canary Brewing Company, and more.

“Investments in buildings like this building the Dead Canary and the Rowland Theater are investments that make people’s lives better,” Vilello said.

Rusnak said that many buildings in town have their own story.

“They tell a story about how some of the structures that were in horrible shape have been brought back to life and really pay tribute to Philipsburg’s history,” Rusnak said.

The tour also included Representatives from Congressman G.T. Thompson’s office, Senator Wayne Langerholc’s office, and the Centre County Commissioners’ office to see how each office can contribute to revitalization.

“This demonstrates that there is real attention being paid to Phillipsburg right now,” Rusnak said. “We have people around the state and in the federal government who are truly invested in seeing Phillipsburg grow.”

Vilello was able to discuss different grant opportunities to help finish projects as well as get some on the move.

“When you look at Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget with increases in Keystone communities, Municipal Assistance Program, Strategic Management Planning Program, all of those things that the governor wants to make investments in are things that can be used here to get these projects completed,” Viello said.