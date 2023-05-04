CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) visited Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County where they and park officials got a first-hand look at projects that need state funding.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s latest budget proposal is calling for a 6% increase in funding for state parks and forests in his which will help fund infrastructure and amenity improvement projects. DCNR leaders said the projects will help create and sustain local jobs.

Bald Eagle State Park is working on replacing a sewage system that is over 50 years old. Park officials said a new sewage system will allow them to expand the park and its facilities. After that, the park will focus on upgrading outdoor amenities and accessibility such as ramps, wider trails and charging stations for electric vehicles.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh said they’re focusing on core improvements first across their 142 state parks, some that haven’t been upgraded since the 70s or 80s. The focus will also be on creating new pet-friendly RV areas and an improved bath and shower house.

“All of the work that’s going to be done in the parks and forests is done by local contractors, electricians who are putting in those EV charging stations. Other contractors who are putting in the parking lots, folks doing the plumbing, fixing up the bath houses and the showers,” Walsh said.

According to DCNR Engineers, the demand for RV spaces and pet-friendly areas has skyrocketed in the past few years which is why they toured the construction site at Bald Eagle State Park for a brand-new pet-friendly RV space.