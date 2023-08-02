CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an accident along Route 22 Wednesday afternoon near Gallitzin, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Lees confirmed one person died in the single-vehicle accident that happened around 1:05 p.m. on Aug. 2.

According to 511 PA, US 22 is closed between the Hollidaysburg/Ducansville and Summit exits as of 2:30 p.m. Previously, Route 22 westbound was closed between the Gallitzin and Summit exits.

Deadly Route 22 crash near Gallitzin

Crews from Keystone Regional Fire Department and Cresson Fire Department were on scene along with Cambria Alliance EMS and are working on cleaning up the crash.

