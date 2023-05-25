CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A deadly crash Thursday has part of a road in Cambria County closed, according to dispatch.

Dispatch confirms that part of Route 22 from Rubisch Road past S. Center Street in Cambria Township will be closed for an extended period of time.

Details of the crash are still limited, but according to dispatch two other people were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

Dauntless Fire Department along with Ebensburg and Blacklick EMS responded to the scene.