ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man and a dog are dead following a one-car crash in Altoona Thursday night.

According to the Altoona Police Department, Robert Wertz, 87 of Hollidaysburg failed to navigate a sharp left turn on South 8th Street and crashed his car around 8:03 p.m. Thursday night. Wertz did not survive his injuries, according to police. A small dog also reportedly died in the crash.

Police also noted a female passenger was transported to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries.