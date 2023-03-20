CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A deadly crash has left a roadway in Cambria County closed.

The accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. and Duman Road is now closed between Rt. 422 and Duman Lake County Park, according to the Cambria County Emergency Services.

The accident involved two cars and multiple injuries of unknown severity were reported, according to emergency services.

There is no estimate of when the roads will reopen.