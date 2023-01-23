JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown are searching for suspects after a shooting has left one person dead.

According to the Cambria County coroner, a man in his 40s was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at 2:02 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 on the 600 Block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city, according to Cambria County 911.

The Johnstown Police Department issued a lookout for a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV they said was red in color and occupied by two people. Police warn the suspects may be armed and dangerous.

The Johnstown Fire Department, Upper Yoder EMS, Johnstown Police and Cambria County Coroner responded to the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Johnstown Police Department.