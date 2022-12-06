CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that police say is known as “Bubbles” has been arrested and charged in a drug overdose death that happened over the summer, according to court documents.

Troopers said they were called to a home in Woodward Township on July 13 where they found the body of James William Mosley who had died from a lethal dose of Fentanyl allegedly sold to him by 36-year-old Shawn Michael Soupart, aka “Bubbles.”

According to the affidavit, while investigating, it was learned that Soupart supplied the drugs that killed Mosley. Investigators then set up a controlled buy where the informant allegedly asked Soupart for the same thing he sold Mosley the day he died.

Soupart was arrested on protection from abuse order violations and drug-related charges, the affidavit shows.

Mosley’s autopsy later showed his death was caused by a Fentanyl overdose, resulting in drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter charges for Soupart.

Soupart is currently in Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.