INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A death investigation is underway after state police found a body on the side of the road in Indiana County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they found the body of Daryl Vincent Lee, 44, of Johnstown, lying on the road along State Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township early Friday, July 14.

Troopers said Lee died from a gunshot wound and they believe his death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Barracks at 724-357-1960.

The roadway was closed for an unknown time while police investigated on Friday.