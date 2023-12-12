CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Clearfield County are launching an investigation after a person was found dead at an immigration processing facility.

According to troopers, employees at Moshannon Valley Processing Center found 37-year-old Franklline Okpu dead in his room on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11:15 a.m. An investigation is now pending an autopsy report.

The facility in Decatur Township is utilized by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain and process immigrants entering the country.