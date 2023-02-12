ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the death of a 37-year-old man in Elk County last month.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, PSP out of Ridgway was called about an “unattended” death. Upon arrival, troopers found Michael Edward Emer dead.

Police are currently investigating and were assisted by Deputy Coroner Frank Ferragine and Emergycare Ambulance.

Details are limited at this time.