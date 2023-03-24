STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A death investigation has been launched by State College police after a person was found deceased downtown over the weekend, according to a news release.

Police said in the release, that they were called for an “unresponsive person” by the Fraser Street parking garage downtown at about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Fatal injuries that the person had were “consistent from a fall above,” police said.

There is “no indication foul play” was involved in the 22-year-old’s death, police said.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office and police are still waiting for toxicology results, police said.

No identity was released, and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said in an email to WTAJ that his office “doesn’t report on these incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department by calling 814-234-7150, email, or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.