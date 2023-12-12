CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Over 170 students from across Western Pennsylvania were at Penn State DuBois for the annual DECA regional competition.

The regional competition is held for schools located in Western Pennsylvania. There are two parts to the competition, the first being a 100-question multiple-choice test followed by a mock interview done in specific groups.

Students are asked to demonstrate their knowledge of important career content, and in return, there is potential for them to win travel opportunities, recognition, scholarships or the DECA Glass, an award given to students who show strong professionalism in the categories.

In total, there were 177 students from Brockway, DuBois, Ridgway, Smethport, St. Marys and Warren County Career Center. Each student was sent through a mock interview and what DECA calls a role play.

“A role play, which is a scenario that they are posed with a question and their judges are going to evaluate them on their answer to that scenario,” Ridgway Business Teacher, District One Advisor & PA State Board President Michelle Jackson said.

The goal is to get students ready for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Something many students in rural Pennsylvania are taking advantage of.

“With smaller schools, we don’t necessarily have as highly developed marketing, finance, or hospitality programs as some bigger city schools,” Ridgway Junior and District One Representative Madigan McGrath said. “It’s important for us to have extracurriculars like this so that people in these areas understand marketing, hospitality, and the business world so that they can function in the real world.”

The interviews are with many area entrepreneurs, officials and business owners. This helps them get a real-life experience with someone who may be in the field.

“This gives them the ability to learn some interview techniques, as well as helping them in pursuing a career in these fields,” Jackson said.

The top two in each category will get a spot in Hershey for the state competition in February.