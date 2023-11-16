(WTAJ) — Across the Commonwealth, volunteer fire companies are feeling the pressure of not having enough help.

The number of volunteers has been on a steady decline and many are now fearful for the future of their fire services. This in turn could have a direct impact on communities, especially in rural areas which may have to wait for additional units from farther away during emergencies.

Our Tristan Klinefelter sat down with firefighters and state and local officials to talk about the need for more volunteers. Without them, experts said it’s homeowners who will have to pay the price.

Tune into WTAJ News at 6 and 11 p.m. on Thursday for the full story