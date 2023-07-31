(WTAJ) — Drivers across Central Pennsylvania are being alerted of upcoming pavement treatment work that is expected to create travel delays.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the high friction surface application project beginning on Thursday, Aug. 3 will impact routes in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Elk counties.

The $537,000 project is being carried out by contractor RAM Construction Services of Michigan and will be applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments, and other construction to the following locations:

Thursday, Aug. 3, at Routes 26/45 intersection approximately 1.5 miles north of Pine Grove Mills in Ferguson Township, Centre County.

Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Interstate 80 local access interchange in Marion Township, Centre County.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Route 2036 (Powell Street) bridge that spans Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County.

Thursday, Aug. 17, at Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.

Saturday, Aug. 19, at Route 219 at the Johsnonburg bypass in Johnsonburg Borough, Elk County.

Monday, Aug. 21, at Route 4004 (Rich Valley Road) bridge spanning the Driftwood Branch Sinnemahoning Creek in Shippen Township, Cameron County.

Flaggers will be providing traffic control during the work and drivers are urged to allow extra travel time on these routes.

Work on the project is weather dependent and the contractor will reschedule in cases of bad weather.

More information on the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.