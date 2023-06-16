TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ)– Delgrosso’s Amusement Park will be offering deals for dads all weekend long for Father’s Day.

Since the park wasn’t open for Mother’s Day moms will be able to get all of the same deals around the amusement park as well. Director of Marketing and Advertising Amy Mearkle said that doing specials like this is a great way to show families how much they care.

“We want moms and dads and everyone to come out and have a family fun day,” said Mearkle. “Our special price for dads for Father’s Day is a fifteen-dollar ride and slide pass. You can do the waterpark, you can do the rides. It’s less than half price.”

Mearkle said that they like to joke that the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach and that there’s no better place to get some food while you have a fun family day.