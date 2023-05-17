BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With summer inching closer, it’s no surprise that DelGrosso’s Park is set to reopen.

On Saturday, May 20, DelGrosso’s Amusement Park will open for its 76th season and there’s no better time to go than opening weekend!

There will be special all-day passes available for just $24 each. Also, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can enjoy all the rides for free.

Laguna Splash Park will open its gates on May 27, so if you are looking to dive in the deep end you’ll have to wait an extra seven days.

DelGrosso’s is currently hiring, so if you are looking for a summer job out in the sun, visit their website.